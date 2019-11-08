Explore the 3 best inexpensive delis in Orlando

Looking to try the top delis around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable delis in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. The Pastrami Project

PHOTO: jamie g./YELP

Topping the list is The Pastrami Project. Located at 825 N. Magnolia Ave. in the Central Business District, the food truck, which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated affordable deli in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 48 reviews on Yelp.

The mobile eatery offers food made that's "handmade in small batches" with "no fryers, no artificial preservatives, no pre-packaged meats." Here, hand-brined meats (including pastrami, corned beef, nova salmon and turkey) are served on rye, pumpernickel and bagels. Check out the full menu here.

2. Black Bean Deli

PHOTO: merescil g./YELP

Next up is Colonialtown North's Black Bean Deli, situated at 1835 E. Colonial Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 616 reviews on Yelp, the deli, wine bar and Cuban spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

Black Bean Deli serves authentic Cuban fare, such as sandwiches, empandas, Spanish baked chicken and guava pastries, with "recipes passed down from family members," according to the deli's Yelp page. Beer, wine and Cuban coffee are also served, as are daily lunch specials.

3. Cafe Madrid Deli & Bakery

Photo: todd s./Yelp

Conway's Cafe Madrid Deli & Bakery, located at 4502 Curry Ford Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced bakery, deli and Latin American spot 4.5 stars out of 92 reviews.

Home-style Cuban and Puerto Rican fare is on the menu at this newly renovated deli and bakery. "The bread and pastries are prepared fresh in house each day, and the crowd favorites include Cuban sandwiches, quesitos, pan sobao, mallorcas, Mofongo chicharrones and churrasco," states the casual deli's Yelp page. Catering services are also available.

