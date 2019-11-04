Explore the 3 most popular spots in Orlando's Colonial Town Center neighborhood

Visiting Colonial Town Center, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a breakfast biscuit spot to a wholesale grocery store.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Colonial Town Center, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Se7en Bites

PHOTO: tori m./YELP

Topping the list is New American breakfast, brunch and lunch spot Se7en Bites, which offers coffee, tea and Southern comfort foods. Located at 617 N. Primrose Drive, it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,771 reviews on Yelp. Look for breakfast biscuit sandwiches and classic Southern meals, like a meatloaf sandwich, chicken pot pie and quiche on the menu. Catering services are also available.

2. Kabooki Sushi

PHOTO: kristina p./YELP

Asian fusion and Japanese spot Kabooki Sushi is another top choice. In addition to sushi, the menu features contemporary Japanese appetizers, such as gyoza, tempura shrimp or vegetables, edamame, wakame and crudo (seasonal white fish served cold). Yelpers give the business, located at 3122 E. Colonial Drive, 4.5 stars out of 672 reviews.

3. Bulk Nation

PHOTO: cecille r./YELP

Bulk Nation, a grocery store chain where you can buy flour, rice, spices, candy and other food items in bulk, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 48 Yelp reviews. The stores also offers grind-your-own coffee and nut butters, as well as a vast lose-leaf tea section. Head over to 2752 E. Colonial Drive to see for yourself.

