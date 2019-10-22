Explore the 3 most popular spots in Orlando's South Orange neighborhood

Visiting South Orange, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Italian ice shop to a smoothie spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in South Orange, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Jeremiah's Italian Ice

Photo: jeremiah's italian ice/Yelp

Topping the list is Jeremiahs Italian Ice, a spot to score shaved ice, ice cream, frozen yogurt. Located at 3150 S. Orange Ave., this outpost of the chain is the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 70 reviews on Yelp. The frozen desserts spot serves more than 40 flavors of shaved Italian ice, soft serve ice cream and The Gelati (layers of soft serve ice cream and shaved ice). Catering services are also available.

2. Five Guys

PHOTO: john h./YELP

Next up is fast food spot Five Guys, which offers burgers and more, situated at 2520 S. Orange Ave. The burger chain serves handcrafted, made-to-order burgers and french fries, as well as hot dogs, sandwiches and milkshakes. With four stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Smoothie Room

PHOTO: erin h./YELP

Live/raw food and vegan spot The Smoothie Room, which offers juices, smoothies and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 25 W. Crystal Lake St., Suite 163, 4.5 stars out of 105 reviews. The all natural juice bar offers up fresh fruit and vegetable juices, smoothies as well as wheatgrass shots, energy bars and ginger shots.

