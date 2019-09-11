Explore the 3 newest businesses to open in Orlando

Interested in finding out about the newest businesses to open in Orlando? From an upscale tapas spot to a casual barbecue joint, read on for a list of the newest destinations to open for business recently.

Delaney's Tavern

photo: kandyce v./yelp

Now open at 1315 S. Orange Ave. in Lake Copeland is Delaney's Tavern, a sophisticated New American restaurant and cocktail bar that offers tapas and more.

The international menu highlights small plates and shareable meals, such as lobster bisque, a Cuban sandwich, cheese and charcuterie boards and burrata. A wide selection of craft beers, wines and specialty cocktails is also available.

Hourglass Munchies

photo: hourglass munchies/yelp

Head over to 2006 Curry Ford Road and you'll find Hourglass Munchies, a new spot to score chicken wings, pizza and more.

Pulled pork sandwiches, flatbreads, hummus and sub sandwiches are also on the menu. The casual eatery also serves domestic and imported beers.

Mission BBQ

Photo: melinda s./Yelp

On the hunt for a new smokehouse, offering barbecue, sandwiches and more? Mission BBQ has opened its latest outpost, located at 6324 S. Semoran Blvd.

On the menu, you'll see Texas-style barbecue brisket, pork, turkey, chicken and sausage. Or opt for the baby back ribs, sandwiches, mac and cheese and fresh cut french fries. Mission BBQ has locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Florida.

