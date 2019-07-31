Explore the 3 top spots in Orlando's Audubon Park neighborhood

Visiting Audubon Park, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an ice cream shop to a beer bar.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Audubon Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream

PHOTO: MEGHAN R./YELP

Topping the list is Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream, which offers hand-crafted ice cream, sorbets and other frozen treats. Located at 3114 Corrine Drive, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 307 reviews on Yelp.

The ice cream parlor and food truck specializes in artisan ice creams in classic flavors like strawberry, chocolate and coconut, as well as house specialties like rose almond pistachio and bourbon bacon. It also serves milkshakes, sundaes, ice cream tacos and ice cream sandwiches. (View the menu here.)

2. Redlight Redlight Beer Parlour

PHOTO: DYLAN H./YELP

Next up is pub and craft beer brewery Redlight Redlight Beer Parlour, situated at 2810 Corrine Drive. The bar serves a wide selection of house drafts, local beer, ciders and wine in a cozy atmosphere. With 4.5 stars out of 336 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Blue Bird Bake Shop

photo: juanita c./yelp

Blue Bird Bake Shop, a bakery that offers desserts and cupcakes, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 251 Yelp reviews. The award-winning bakery specializes in made-from-scratch cookies and cupcakes, but it also serves brownies, pies, tarts and coffee. Head over to 3122 Corrine Drive to see for yourself.

