Explore the 3 top spots in Orlando's South Eola neighborhood

Spending time in South Eola? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an authentic Thai restaurant to a casual pizza spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in South Eola, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Oudom Thai & Sushi

Topping the list is Oudom Thai & Sushi, which offers seafood and more. Located at 100 S. Eola Drive, Suite 105, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 330 reviews on Yelp. The restaurant and sushi spot serves authentic Thai cuisine, such as jasmine fried rice, curries and noodle dishes, as well as fresh sushi rolls and sashimi pieces.

2. JINYA Ramen Bar

Photo: ricky l./Yelp

Bar JINYA Ramen Bar is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 8 N. Summerlin Ave., four stars out of 334 reviews. Aside from a several ramen dishes, some of which are vegetarian, you'll find rice bowls, curries, mini tacos, small plates, salads and desserts on the menu. The restaurant also serves imported beer, sake and cocktails.

3. Pizza@ Lake Eola

Photo: cipriano m./Yelp

Pizza@ Lake Eola, a small fast food chain that offers pizza and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 100 Yelp reviews. Aside from build-your-own pizzas, the fast-order pizzeria serves salads, calzones, hot wings and stromboli, as well as desserts, beer and wine. Head over to 404 E. Central Blvd., Suite 102, to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline