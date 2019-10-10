Explore the 4 most popular spots in Orlando's Baldwin Park neighborhood

Spending time in Baldwin Park? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a dessert spot to a cigar bar.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Baldwin Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. I CE NY

Photo: alexis l./Yelp

Topping the list is I CE NY, a spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and desserts. Located at 4954 New Broad St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 150 reviews on Yelp. The mango sticky rice is among the most popular items on the menu here.

2. Seito Sushi

Photo: dena p./Yelp

Next up is sushi bar and Asian fusion spot Seito Sushi, serving ramen and more, situated at 4898 New Broad St. With four stars out of 515 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Happy hour offers some discounted drinks and apps at this spot. Grab a Kirin draft beer ($4) and wings ($6) to get your meal started. Take a gander at the full menu.

3. In Style Hair

Photo: ashley f./Yelp

Hair salon, nail salon and threading service spot In Style Hair is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4926 New Broad St., 4.5 stars out of 116 reviews. You'll find massage, hair coloring, skincare and more among the services available here.

4. Admiral Cigar Club

Photo: admiral cigar club/Yelp

Admiral Cigar Club, a cigar bar that offers beer, wine and spirits and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 37 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4940 New Broad St. to see for yourself. On Wednesdays, ladies can enjoy half-price beer and wine selections here starting at 7 p.m.

