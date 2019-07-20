Explore the 4 top spots in Orlando's Narcoossee Groves neighborhood

Spending time in Narcoossee Groves? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a sushi bar and Japanese spot to a tropical smoothie joint.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Narcoossee Groves, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Urban Hibachi Sushi and Grill

Photo: Urban Hibachi Sushi and Grill/Yelp

Topping the list is sushi bar and Japanese spot Urban Hibachi Sushi and Grill. Located at 11954 Narcoossee Road, Suite 1, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 110 reviews on Yelp.

This bar serves up Instagram-worthy items—from poke bowls and ramen to sushi and sashimi combos—in a chill atmosphere with hip-hop beats playing in the background. Menu highlights include the tonkatsu ramen and the yucca fritters (with a bacon jam and sweet chili sauce), the ahi tuna poke appetizer (it's got pineapple, macadamia and red pepper flakes) and fried cheesecake for dessert.

2. PDQ

Photo: JEFF C./Yelp

Next up is traditional American and fast food spot PDQ, offering chicken wings and more, situated at 11906 Narcoossee Road With four stars out of 86 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The fast food chain started in Tampa and now boasts 55 locations in seven states. On the menu, you'll find chicken tenders and nuggets that are hand-breaded in house, twelve homemade sauces and dressings and hand-spun shakes that come in flavors like vanilla, strawberry and mint Oreo.

3. Jeremiah's Italian Ice of Lake Nona

Photo: jeremiah's Italian ice/Yelp

Ice cream and frozen yogurt and gelato spot Jeremiah's Italian Ice of Lake Nona is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 9971 Tagore Place, Suite 8, 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews.

It offers more than 40 Italian ice flavors such as banana, chocolate, horchata, sea salted caramel and sugar-free cherry. Also try a gelati—layered Italian ice with soft serve ice cream—with combos like peanut butter with chocolate ice cream.

4. Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Photo: tropical smoothie cafe/Yelp

Finally, there's Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a local favorite with four stars out of 30 reviews. Stop by 12278 Narcoossee Road, Suite 102, to hit up the spot to score juices and smoothies and sandwiches next time you're in the neighborhood.

You'll find wraps, sandwiches and smoothies, alongside beach vibes, at this cafe. Must-try menu items include the veggie hummus wrap with a watermelon mojito, Jamaican jerk chicken with apple slaw on the side and the mango magic smoothie.

