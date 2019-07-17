Explore the 4 top spots in Orlando's Thornton Park neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Thornton Park has to offer? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a vegan spot to a dive bar.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Thornton Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Raw Juicing And Detox

Photo: RAW JUICING AND DETOX/Yelp

Topping the list is vegan spot Raw Juicing and Detox, which offers juices and smoothies and more. Located at 898 E. Washington St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 67 reviews on Yelp.

The menu features wellness shots, acai bowls fresh eats and a dozen smoothies. The popular Dragon Bowl has dragonfruit, pineapple and blueberries and is topped with granola, shredded coconut, maple syrup, peanut butter or chia seeds.

2. Benjamin French Bakery Cafe

Photo: BRYGUY B./Yelp

Next up is bakery, coffee and tea and breakfast and brunch spot Benjamin French Bakery Cafe, situated at 716 E. Washington St. With four stars out of 263 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

With its offering of coffee, pastries and breakfast sandwiches, Benjamin French Bakery and Coffee is a spot for coffee dates and desserts. Try the chocolate croissants, Napoleons (filled with strawberries and a pastry cream) and bacon, egg and Swiss cheese on an everything bagel.

3. Island Time

Photo: Island Time/Yelp

Bar Island Time is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 712 E. Washington St., 4.5 stars out of 32 reviews.

Try the roasted red pepper and pine nut hummus, key lime pie and brunch items like mojo pork or shrimp and cheddar grits.

4. Burton's Thornton Park

Photo: LYNE B./Yelp

Burton's Thornton Park, a dive bar, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 52 Yelp reviews. Head over to 801 E. Washington St. to see for yourself.

This revival of Burton's is courtesy of new owners Aaron Dudek and Jason Anderson of The Lodge and The Woods. It still offers low-priced drinks in a chill atmosphere, notes orlandosentinel.com. It also has pool, darts, pinball and live music on Wednesdays.

