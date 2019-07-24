Explore the 5 most popular spots in Orlando's Dover Shores West neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Dover Shores West has to offer? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a farmers market to a comic book store.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Dover Shores West, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Clemons Produce

Topping the list is farmers market Clemons Produce. Located at 3325 Curry Ford Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 100 reviews on Yelp.

Stop by this family-owned store and stock up on mangoes, tomatoes, rhubarb, red cherry bombs, zucchini and more. Amish products are also available including a selection of meats, canned goods, butter and sweet treats.

2. Charlie's Gourmet Pastries

Photo: TODD S./Yelp

Next up is bakery Charlie's Gourmet Pastries, which offers desserts and more, situated at 3213 Curry Ford Road. With four stars out of 82 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

In business since the 1970s, this staple is known for its cheesecakes and custom cakes for special occasions. From the strawberry cheesecake to the Italian rum and pineapple upside down cakes, Yelpers rave about the rich flavors. Cookies, cupcakes and oatmeal cream pies are also available.

3. Split Endz Hair and Nail Studio

Photo: CYNTHIA B./Yelp

Hair and nail salon Split Endz Hair and Nail Studio is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 3331 Curry Ford Road, 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews.

This salon offers haircuts and color services, as well as facials, manicures, pedicures and waxing.

4. Living Dead Comics

Photo: GEORGE W./Yelp

Living Dead Comics, a hobby shop that offers comic books and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 16 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3227 Curry Ford Road to see for yourself.

The shop stocks indie comics as well as Marvel and DC. Also, find collectibles, games and toys.

5. AB Nails Salon

Photo: Pantego N./Yelp

Check out AB Nails Salon, which has earned four stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp. You can find the nail salon at 3207 Curry Ford Road.

This BYOB salon offers nail services that include acrylic, gel manicures, nail art and deluxe pedicures. Walk-ins are welcome.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

