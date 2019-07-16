Explore the 5 top spots in Orlando's North Orange neighborhood

Spending time in North Orange? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a dessert restaurant to a Greek and Mediterranean spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in North Orange, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant

Topping the list is Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant, a spot to score desserts and more. Located at 1905 N. Orange Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 503 reviews on Yelp.

From the dim lighting to candles, this spot serves up desserts in an intimate setting. Satisfy your sweet tooth with offerings like the red velvet cheesecake or the peanut butter silk pie (it has a chocolate chip cookie dough crust).

2. The Imperial Wine Bar & Beer Garden

Photo: Fonda Y./Yelp

Wine bar, antique store and beer garden The Imperial Wine Bar & Beer Garden is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1800 N. Orange Ave., 4.5 stars out of 196 reviews.

Sip on beer or wine while you shop. By day, it's an antique store filled with imported furniture for sale. In the evening, it's a bar offering tapas and drink specials. Yelpers recommend the charcuterie platter with a pinot noir, sitting on the patio and enjoying the romantic vibes.

3. Tim's Wine Market

Photo: Lisa W./Yelp

Tim's Wine Market, a spot that offers beer, wine and spirits and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 33 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1223 N. Orange Ave. to see for yourself.

Courtesy of co-owners Tim Varan and Brock Magruder, this shop specializes in artisan wines, monthly wine tastings, education classes and a wine club. Expect to find a few hundred artisan wines—ranging from cabernet to rioja to sauvignon blanc—that have been sampled by Varan, according to the business's website.

4. The Hammered Lamb

Photo: The Hammered Lamb/Yelp

Check out The Hammered Lamb, which has earned four stars out of 309 reviews on Yelp. You can find the lounge and brunch spot at 1235 N. Orange Ave.

This spot stocks 20 draft beers, more than 75 bottled and canned beers and more than 20 wines by the glass and bottle. You'll find ping pong tables, trivia night and live music on Thursdays and Fridays, notes the business's website.

5. The Greek Corner

Photo: MICHAEL C./Yelp

Finally, there's The Greek Corner, a local favorite with four stars out of 278 reviews. Stop by 1600 N. Orange Ave. to hit up the beer bar and Greek and Mediterranean spot next time you're in the neighborhood.

This family owned restaurant specializes in traditional Greek dishes and has a steady stream of regulars for lunch and group dinners. Menu items range from saganaki flambé (flaming Greek cheese served with pita bread) to gyros topped with tzatziki sauce and marinated lamb chops and Greek red wine.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline