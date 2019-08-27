Explore the freshest new businesses to launch in Orlando

Ready to check out the newest businesses to open in Orlando? From a liquidation warehouse to a wine bar, read on for a list of the newest spots to land near you.

Steve-Tyler's Liqudation Warehouse

Steve-Tyler's Liqudation Warehouse is a discount store that's located at 5021 Edgewater Drive. The store sells a variety of goods, including furniture, grills and lighting fixtures.

Aquabelly Fitness Orlando

photo: chantal w./yelp

Head over to 910 Fairvilla Road and you'll find Aquabelly Fitness Orlando, a new swimming pool and fitness and instruction spot.

Its programs are based on American College of Gynecology and Obstetrics standards for safe and effective exercise for prenatal and postnatal women.

Due Amici College Park

Photo: due amici college park/Yelp

A College Park newcomer, Due Amici College Park is a wine bar and Italian spot offering pizza and more that's located at 2124 Edgewater Drive.

On the menu, you'll find appetizers like bruschetta and homemade meatballs, make-your-own pizzas and hot and cold subs.

