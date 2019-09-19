Find acai bowls and more at Orlando's new Aerojuice

A new spot to score acai bowls, juices and smoothies and sandwiches has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh addition, called AeroJuice, is located at 3120 S. Kirkman Road, Suite L.

For some morning fuel, grab a coffee and a roast beef and egg white breakfast sandwich (it's also got mozzarella cheese and served in a whole wheat wrap). Or walk on the sweet side with the bowl of extravaganza (it's filled with fresh strawberries, banana, blueberries, raspberries, almonds, mint and Nutella).

With a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has gotten a good response.

Benoit G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 7, wrote, "I ordered a smoothie and sandwich. Everything was so tasty, fresh and healthy! I will definitely be back!"

Yelper Anna Y. wrote, "I'm so excited about this place! It has everything I love and more."

Head on over to check it out: AeroJuice is open from 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.

