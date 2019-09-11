Fresh New American spot Delaney's Tavern debuts in Lake Copeland

A new cocktail bar and New American spot, offering tapas and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 1315 S. Orange Ave. in Lake Copeland, the new addition is called Delaney's Tavern.

Delaney's Tavern offers a relaxing, upscale atmosphere and serves a mix of international cuisines. On the menu, expect to see small plates and shareable entree items like a Cuban sandwich, lobster bisque soup, burrata and salads. Delaney's Tavern also serves craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails.

With a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has made a promising start.

Virginia S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 4, wrote, "I met several friends up at the tavern on a Saturday night. It has a lovely sophisticated bar area."

Delaney's Tavern is now open at 1315 S. Orange Ave., so stop in to try it for yourself.

