Get salads, creme soda and more at Orlando's new Hungry Pants

Salad fans, you're in luck: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Hungry Pants, the fresh arrival is located at 3421 S. Orange Ave.

Hungry Pants offers yummy vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options in a hip space. The menu features shiitake soba noodles in a soy mushroom broth, roasted sweet potatoes (they come with green yogurt and almond gremolata) as well as signature salads and bowls that can be customized with avocado, seared salmon, a poached egg and more. Thirsty? Try this spot's lavender creme and cucumber ginger sodas.

Hungry Pants has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Taryn S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 28, wrote, "The black bean and sweet potato wontons were one of the best things I've ever had."

Yelper Maritza S. added, "The mac and cheese and squash was delicious and creamy. The Brussels sprouts with sweet chili sauce was everything I dreamed of."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Hungry Pants is open from 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.–2 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. It's closed on Sunday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Orlando? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.