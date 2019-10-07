Grilled Cheezus brings sandwiches and more to Callahan

Craving sandwiches? You're in luck: A new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Grilled Cheezus, the new arrival is located at 400 Pittman St. in Callahan.

If grilled cheese sandwiches make you nostalgic for childhood, you'll be in good company here, according to Yelpers.

Grilled Cheezus serves up eight signature sandwiches, and each one comes waffle pressed with a 4-ounce bisque dipper. Try the Kraft with pimento cheese, white cheddar and candied bacon on challah bread with a nitro cold brew from Foxtail Coffee Co.

With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Grilled Cheezus is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Neal C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 27, wrote, "The Chuck Norris was outstanding! Texas toast, roast beef, and horse radish are a swift kick in the mouth of flavor! Enjoyment, and satisfaction."

Yelper Jay Z. added, "Best grilled cheese I've had, hands down. Love the waffle-press style and the bisque dipping sauce. We split three sandwiches—The Chuck Norris, The Pope and The Kraft. Unreal flavor combinations!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Grilled Cheezus is open from 11 a.m.–8 p.m. Monday–Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

