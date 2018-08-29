Happening on News 6: Florida primary recap; Beyoncé and Jay-z are in town

Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham concedes the primary to Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum at her election night party held at The Social on August 28, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Florida made national news Tuesday when voters selected Republican Ron Desantis and progressive Democrat Andrew Gillum to face off for Florida governor in the November election. The primary election results and the first couple of R&B in Orlando are among the top stories on News 6 for Wednesday, Aug. 29.

Florida selects major party candidates for Florida governor's race

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is celebrating a historic win as the first African-American nominee for Florida's governor, after winning the primary election as the Democratic candidate for governor. Gillum spoke with News 6 Wednesday morning and said it’s time for change in Florida. Click here to see that full interview.

Get the full list of local, state and federal primary election results here.

Florida voters also selected Rep. Ron DeSantis as the Republican gubernatorial candidate. During his acceptance speech Tuesday night, DeSantis celebrated his endorsement by President Trump. News 6 was at his election night party, see the full recap here.

Police: Wanted man fatally stabbed woman 100 times

Port Orange police have released new disturbing details in a homicide investigation. Police said Thomas McMullen Jr., who is sought on murder charges, stabbed his friend more than 100 times during a "prolonged attack." See the suspects photo and investigators know about him here.

2 workers die after 7-story fall near Disney

Two workers died early Wednesday when they fell seven stories from a hotel that is under construction near Disney World, officials said. A third worker was able to hold on and climb to safety with the help of others, officials said. The three workers were preparing to pour concrete when the scaffolding they were standing on collapsed.

Can you handle it? Beyoncé and Jay-Z at Camping World Stadium

The first couple of R&B and pop, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, will be in Orlando Wednesday playing at the Camping World Stadium. To make sure parking isn't among your 99 problems, we've compiled a list of important things to know before you head to the concert. Click here for parking garage, ride-sharing and shuttle location maps.

Esports execs says gun control, not games to blame for shooting

Executives at the Asian Games have expressed sympathy for the victims of the deadly shooting at a video game tournament at the Jacksonville Landing. The executives said the shooting was more a reflection of U.S. gun laws than the gaming community.

"Every time something like this happens in the U.S., people start blaming the video games," AESF vice-president Lokesh Suji said. "The bigger picture, the bigger problem is gun control." See his full comments here.

Uber driver fatally shoots 'hot head' who chased him

In what Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd calls a "classic stand your ground case" an Uber driver shot and killed a man who chased and threatened him from a bar thinking his girlfriend was in the ride-share. Watch the dashcam video of the deadly shooting and read more of the sheriff's remarks here.

Study says love is in the air



Your fellow airplane passengers might annoy you – but there's also a chance you'll fall in love with them. A new study from British bank HSBC suggests that 1 in 50 airplane passengers meet the love of their life on board an aircraft. The other 49, presumably, just annoy the heck out of each other. Don’t believe us? Ready the study here.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.