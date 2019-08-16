Here are Orlando's top 3 vegetarian spots

Craving vegetarian food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top vegetarian spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Market On South

Photo: market on south/Yelp

Next up is East Central Park's Market On South, situated at 2603 E. South St. With 4.5 stars out of 668 reviews on Yelp, this spot which is home to the vegan Valhalla Bakery, has proven to be a local favorite.

2. The Sanctum Cafe

Photo: The Sanctum Cafe/Yelp

Colonialtown North's The Sanctum Cafe, located at 715 N. Ferncreek Ave., Suite D, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the vegetarian and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, 4.5 stars out of 449 reviews.

3. Dixie Dharma

Photo: Dixie Dharma/Yelp

Over in East Central Park, check out Dixie Dharma, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 244 reviews on Yelp. You can find the vegan, Southern and vegetarian spot at 2603 E. S St., Market ON S

