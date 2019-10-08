Here are Orlando's top 4 fitness spots

Searching for the best fitness options near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fitness spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for fitness.

1. Elevate Yoga Center

Photo: Elevate Yoga Center/Yelp

Topping the list is Elevate Yoga Center. Located at 3150 S. Orange Ave. in South Orange, the yoga, Pilates and massage therapist spot is the highest-rated fitness spot in Orlando, boasting five stars out of 74 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pure Barre - Orlando Mills Park

Photo: Ann H./Yelp

Next up is Lake Formosa's Pure Barre - Orlando Mills Park, situated at 1430 N. Mills Ave., Suite 160 With five stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp, the barre class spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Orlando Power Yoga

Photo: Joshua J./Yelp

East Central Park's Orlando Power Yoga, located at 2415 E. South St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the meditation center and yoga spot 4.5 stars out of 108 reviews.

4. Subu CrossFit

Photo: subu crossfit/Yelp

Subu CrossFit, an interval training gym in Central Business District, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 29 Yelp reviews. Head over to 114 W. Robinson St. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.