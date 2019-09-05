Here are Orlando's top 4 New American restaurants

In search of a new favorite New American eatery?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top New American spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Se7en Bites

Photo: OANH M./Yelp

Topping the list is Colonial Town Center's Se7en Bites, situated at 617 N. Primrose Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 1,734 reviews on Yelp, the New American eatery, which serves breakfast and lunch, has proven to be a local favorite.

2. Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant

Photo: Sally R./Yelp

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant, located at 8005 International Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine tasting room and New American spot 4.5 stars out of 780 reviews.

3. Hash House A Go Go

Photo: YUKA Y./Yelp

Hash House A Go Go is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 2,138 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5350 International Drive to try it for yourself.

4. Chroma Modern Bar + Kitchen

Photo: chroma modern bar + Kitchen/Yelp

Finally, over in Lake Nona South, check out Chroma Modern Bar + Kitchen, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 482 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cocktail bar and New American spot, which offers tapas and more, at 6967 Lake Nona Blvd.

