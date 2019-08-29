Here are Orlando's top 5 Asian fusion spots

In search of a new favorite Asian fusion spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Asian fusion spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. Pom Pom's Teahouse & Sandwicheria

photo: heather d./yelp

Topping the list is Pom Pom's Teahouse & Sandwicheria. Located at 67 N. Bumby Ave. in East Central Park, the vegetarian and Asian fusion spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is the most popular Asian fusion restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,137 reviews on Yelp.

2. King Bao

Photo: Melissa R./Yelp

Next up is Park Lake-Highland's King Bao, situated at 710 N. Mills Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 955 reviews on Yelp, the Asian fusion and fast food spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Kabooki Sushi

photo: mark d./yelp

Colonial Town Center's Kabooki Sushi, located at 3122 E. Colonial Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar, Asian fusion and Japanese spot 4.5 stars out of 662 reviews.

4. Hawkers Asian Street Fare

Photo: Florence G./Yelp

Hawkers Asian Street Fare, an Asian fusion spot that offers tapas, ramen and more in Colonialtown North, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,983 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1103 Mills Ave. North to see for yourself.

5. Domu

Photo: Uyen D./Yelp

And then there's Domu, a local favorite with four stars out of 970 reviews. Stop by 3201 Corrine Drive, Suite 100 to hit up the cocktail bar and Asian fusion spot, which offers ramen and more, next time you're in the mood.

