Here are Orlando's top 5 breakfast and brunch spots

Looking to satisfy your appetite for breakfast and brunch fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breakfast and brunch spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Se7en Bites

Topping the list is Se7en Bites. Located at 617 N. Primrose Drive in Colonial Town Center, the New American breakfast and brunch spot is the most popular breakfast and brunch restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,720 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Sanctum Cafe

Photo: the sanctum cafe/Yelp

Next up is Colonialtown North's The Sanctum Cafe, situated at 715 N. Ferncreek Ave., Suite D. With 4.5 stars out of 451 reviews on Yelp, the vegetarian breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Zaza New Cuban Diner

Photo: wilbert g./Yelp

Zaza New Cuban Diner, located at 3500 Curry Ford Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Cuban breakfast and caterer spot 4.5 stars out of 380 reviews.

4. Shakers American Café

Photo: shannon g./Yelp

Over in College Park, check out Shakers American Café, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 279 reviews on Yelp. You can find the traditional American breakfast and brunch spot at 1308 Edgewater Drive.

5. Craft & Common

Photo: craft & common/Yelp

Last but not least, there's Craft & Common, a Central Business District favorite with 4.5 stars out of 234 reviews. Stop by 47 E. Robinson St., Suite 100 to hit up the cocktail bar and brunch spot next time you're in the mood.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline