Here are Orlando's top 5 Chinese spots

In search of a new favorite Chinese spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. Hotto Potto

Photo: hotto potto/Yelp

Topping the list is Hotto Potto. Located at 1700 N. Semoran Blvd., Suite 118, the Sichuan spot, which offers hot pot and soups, is the highest-rated Chinese restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 452 reviews on Yelp.

2. Tabla Restaurant

photo: ashvini b./yelp

Next up is Florida Center's Tabla Restaurant, situated at 5847 Grand National Drive With four stars out of 974 reviews on Yelp, the Indian, Thai and Chinese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Tasty Wok

Photo: Han T./Yelp

Tasty Wok, a Cantonese spot that offers barbecue, noodles and more in Colonialtown South, is another go-to, with four stars out of 452 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1246 E. Colonial Drive to see for yourself.

4. Nine Spices Hot Pot

photo: britney j./yelp

Over in Windhover, check out Nine Spices Hot Pot, which has earned four stars out of 401 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score hot pot and soups at 5320 S. Kirkman Road.

5. Kim Wu Chinese

Photo: bill s./Yelp

Finally, there's Kim Wu Chinese, a Kirkman South favorite with four stars out of 371 reviews. Stop by 4904 S. Kirkman Road to hit up the Chinese spot next time the urge strikes.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.