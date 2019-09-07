Here are Orlando's top 5 fast food spots

In search of a new favorite fast food spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fast food spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Beefy King

Photo: john k./Yelp

Topping the list is Beefy King. Located at 424 N. Bumby Ave. in Colonialtown South, the fast food spot, which offers salads and sandwiches, is the highest-rated fast food restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 329 reviews on Yelp.

2. King Bao

Photo: Rachel M./Yelp

Next up is Park Lake-Highland's King Bao, situated at 710 N. Mills Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 959 reviews on Yelp, the Asian fusion and fast food spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Mrs Potato

Photo: Kavita C./Yelp

Kirkman South's Mrs Potato, located at 4550 S. Kirkman Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fast food and Brazilian spot 4.5 stars out of 234 reviews.

4. Pizza @ Lake Eola

photo: sheila h./yelp

Pizza @ Lake Eola, a fast food spot that offers pizza and more in South Eola, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 104 Yelp reviews. Head over to 404 E. Central Blvd., Suite 102 to see for yourself.

5. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

photo: lita g./yelp

Finally, there's Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a South Orange favorite with four stars out of 85 reviews. Stop by 3200 S. Orange Ave. to hit up the traditional American and fast food spot, which offers burgers and more, next time the urge strikes.

