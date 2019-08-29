Here are Orlando's top 5 Japanese spots

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Japanese fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Japanese spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Izziban Sushi and Korean BBQ

Photo: Jennifer N./Yelp

Topping the list is Izziban Sushi and Korean BBQ. Located at 5310 E. Colonial Drive, the sushi bar and Korean spot, which offers barbecue and more, is the highest-rated Japanese restaurant in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 690 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar

Photo: Hnou V./Yelp

Next up is Florida Center's The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, situated at Universal Citywalk Orlando, 6000 Universal Boulevard. With four stars out of 2,173 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar, which offers burgers and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Sapporo Ramen

Photo: ANNA L./Yelp

Sapporo Ramen, located at 5080 W. Colonial Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score soups and ramen 4.5 stars out of 693 reviews.

4. Kabooki Sushi

Photo: Linda L./Yelp

Kabooki Sushi, a sushi bar and Asian fusion and Japanese spot in Colonial Town Center, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 663 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3122 E. Colonial Drive to see for yourself.

5. Sushi Katana

Photo: BELLE K./Yelp

Last but not least, there's Sushi Katana, a Millenia favorite with 4.5 stars out of 506 reviews. Stop by 4192 Conroy Road, Suite 103 to hit up the spot the next time the urge strikes.

