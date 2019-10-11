Here are Orlando's top 5 makeup artist spots

In search of a new favorite makeup artist spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top makeup artist spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for makeup artists.

1. Aveda - Matthew Michael's Salon Experience

Photo: aveda - matthew michael's salon experience/Yelp

Topping the list is Aveda - Matthew Michael's Salon Experience. Located at 1844 E. Winter Park Road, Suite #1020, the hair salon, makeup artist and waxing spot is the highest-rated makeup artist spot in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp.

2. J. Bauman Salon

Photo: ambar a./Yelp

Next up is the J. Bauman Salon, situated at 1043 N. Mills Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 185 reviews on Yelp, the hair salon, makeup artist and waxing spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Alchemy

Photo: uyen d./Yelp

Alchemy, located at 600 N. Bumby Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the hair salon and makeup artist spot 4.5 stars out of 185 reviews.

4. Educe Salon

Photo: educe salon/Yelp

Educe Salon, a hair salon and makeup artist spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 168 Yelp reviews. Head over to 936 N. Mills Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Blo Blow Dry Bar

Photo: blo blow dry bar/Yelp

Last but not least, there's Blo Blow Dry Bar, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 86 reviews. Stop by 329 N. Magnolia Ave., Suite #104, to hit up the nail salon and blow dry and blow out and makeup artist spot next time you're in the mood.

