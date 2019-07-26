Here are Orlando's top 5 performing art spots

Searching for the best performing art options near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top performing art spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for performing arts.

1. Dr Phillips Center For The Performing Arts

Photo: beatrice m./Yelp

Topping the list is Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Located at 445 S. Magnolia Ave. in Central Business District, the performing art, opera and ballet and community service/non-profit spot is the highest-rated performing art spot in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 196 reviews on Yelp.

2. Orlando Shakes

Photo: Orlando Shakes/Yelp

Next up is Lake Formosa's Orlando Shakes, situated at 812 E. Rollins St., Lowndes Shakespeare Center With five stars out of 62 reviews on Yelp, the performing art spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Blue Man Group

Photo: Blue Man Group/Yelp

Florida Center's Blue Man Group, located at 6000 Universal Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the performing art spot four stars out of 222 reviews.

4. Orlando Repertory Theatre

Photo: Orlando Repertory Theatre/Yelp

Orlando Repertory Theatre, a performing art spot in Lake Formosa, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 32 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1001 E. Princeton St. to see for yourself.

5. Treasure Tavern

Photo: MIRANDA /Yelp

Last but not least, there's Treasure Tavern, a local favorite with four stars out of 80 reviews. Stop by 6400 Carrier Drive to hit up the performing art spot next time the urge strikes.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.