Here are Orlando's top 5 Southeast Asian spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southeast Asian spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Sticky Rice Lao Street Food

Photo: sticky rice lao street food/Yelp

Topping the list is Sticky Rice Lao Street Food. Located at 1915 E. Colonial Drive in Colonialtown North, the Laotian spot, which offers tapas and more, is the highest-rated Southeast Asian restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 462 reviews on Yelp.

2. Saigon Noodle & Bistro

Photo: Saigon Noodle & Bistro/Yelp

Saigon Noodle & Bistro, located at 710 S. Goldenrod Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Vietnamese spot, which offers noodles and seafood, 4.5 stars out of 391 reviews.

3. Thai Island Orlando

Photo: Rose E./Yelp

Thai Island Orlando, a Thai spot in South Semoran, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 369 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2522 S. Semoran Blvd. to see for yourself.

4. Banh Mi Nha Trang Subs

Photo: MIRA B./Yelp

Over in Colonialtown South, check out Banh Mi Nha Trang Subs, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 379 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Vietnamese spot, which offers sandwiches and more, at 1216 E. Colonial Drive, Suite 9.

5. Oudom Thai & Sushi

Photo: Mia P./Yelp

Finally, there's Oudom Thai & Sushi, a South Eola favorite with 4.5 stars out of 321 reviews. Stop by 100 S. Eola Drive, Suite 105 to hit up the sushi bar and Thai spot, which offers seafood and more, next time you're in the mood.

