Here are the 3 freshest new businesses to debut in Orlando

Interested in finding out about the freshest new spots in Orlando? From a bagel sandwich shop to a Vietnamese restaurant, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to land recently.

Swan City Bagels

New to 522 E. Amelia St. in Lake Eola Heights is Swan City Bagels, a spot to score sandwiches and bagels.

The bagel sandwich shop courtesy of Chef Racine offers "finely crafted, delicious and imaginative twists on bagel classics with plenty of vegan options," notes its Facebook page. Racine, who grew up in a Jewish household, was driven to share her passion for bagels with the community, according to the shop's website.

The menu features a Super Nova Bagel with lox arranged like a rose, a vegan cheesesteak sandwich and housemade schmears ranging from hot Cheeto to pimento jalapeño.

The Burger Joint

Photo: THE BURGER JOINT/Yelp

The Burger Joint is a new breakfast and lunch spot, offering burgers, sandwiches and more, that's located at 4981 W. Colonial Drive.

The menu offers build-your-own burgers, smoked ribs and chicken wings, as well as sides like fried corn and sweet potato fries.

Z Asian - Vietnamese Kitchen

Photo: Z Asian - Vietnamese Kitchen/Yelp

A Colonialtown South newcomer, Z Asian - Vietnamese Kitchen is a Vietnamese spot, offering soups and more, that's located at 1830 E. Colonial Drive, Suite B.

When owner Hien Q. Pham named this eatery, he set his sights on Generation Z, reports Orlando Weekly. On the menu, you can expect to see items like Vietnamese fish sauce wings, pho, noodle soups and curries. Popular items include bot chien (fried rice flour cake with egg) and thit nuong (grilled lemon grass pork).

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

