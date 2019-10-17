Here are the 3 newest businesses to open in Orlando

Interested in discovering the freshest new spots in Orlando? From a Mexican eatery to a seafood spot, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to debut near you.

Tin & Taco

PHOTO: TIN & TACO - COLLEGE PARK/YELP

New to 2429 Edgewater Drive in College Park is Tin & Taco, a beer bar and taco spot.

You can customize your own tacos at this location. Protein options include brisket, pork, carne asada and more. Burritos, bowls, salads and wraps are also available, as well as an extensive selection of craft beer. Take a gander at the full menu here.

With 4.5 stars from nine reviews on Yelp, the fresh arrival is receiving positive attention.

Yelper Kala B. wrote, "My favorite taco here is the Mac Attack with brisket. It's to-die-for really! If you haven't tried these tacos, do yourself a favor and go now!"

Tin & Taco is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday.

The Juicy Crab

Photo: the juicy crab/Yelp

Wander over to 7308 International Drive and you'll find The Juicy Crab, a new Cajun/Creole spot.

Seafood platters are available and served in one-pound or half-pound portions. You'll find snow crab legs, blue crabs, crawfish and more. Each platter comes with a potato and corn. Explore all the seafood favorites here.

With 4.5 stars from 15 reviews on Yelp, the newcomer is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Yelper Steve M. wrote, "I had the Hungry Feast with crabs, sausage, shrimp, eggs, corn and potatoes. It was incredible."

The spot is open from noon-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-midnight Friday and Saturday and noon-11 p.m. on Sunday.

Mr and Mrs Crab

Photo: mr and mrs crab/Yelp

Last but not least, a new addition to Kirkman South, Mr and Mrs Crab is a seafood spot that's located at 3875 S. Kirkman Road.

In the mood for fried seafood? This spot has you covered. Check out the fried oyster basket (10 pieces), fried shrimp basket (eight pieces) or the fried catfish basket (four pieces). Add clam chowder, onion rings or hushpuppies to your order.

The new arrival is off to a fast start with four stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Jeanette C. wrote, "I ordered the combo with a lobster tail, shrimp, crab legs, corn and potatoes. It was just the right amount of food and it came out nice and hot."

The new spot is open from noon-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-11 p.m Friday and Saturday and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.