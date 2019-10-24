Here are the newest businesses to launch in Orlando

Ready to get to know the freshest new spots in Orlando? From a creperie and French spot to an Asian fusion eatery, read on for a list of the newest spots to make their debut recently.

Crepe Delicious

photo: samra k./yelp

A Central Business District newcomer, Crepe Delicious is a creperie and French spot, offering desserts and more that's located at 55 W. Church St.

Crêpe Delicious specializes in sweet and savory crêpes; the menu features fillings ranging from chicken teriyaki and garden ham to the sweeter side with chocolate, caramel apple and strawberry. The franchise French spot also serves coffee, gelato and frozen treats like smoothies and milkshakes. Catering services are also available.

First Watch

Photo: first watch/Yelp

Stroll past 12988 Narcoossee Road and you'll find the latest cafe and breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot to arrive in town. First Watch has added a new location in Narcoossee Groves.

The fast-growing nationwide chain is known for its bright decor, strong coffee and seasonal menu. Recent menu items include a truffle-roasted mushroom frittata and pumpkin pancakes. Also, try the thick-cut brioche toast with lemon ricotta cream, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, house-made granola and crème anglaise.

Mai Thai

Photo: Vishall S./Yelp

A Central Business District newcomer, Mai Thai is a lounge and Thai and Asian fusion spot that's located at 22 E. Pine St.

Fan Favorites include the tom yum shrimp soup, fried tofu, calamari and duck tacos with roti bread. Main dishes include beef pad Thai and sweet and sour chicken. Wash it all down with a Thai iced tea, specialty cocktail or Asian beer.

