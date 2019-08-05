Here are the newest businesses to open in Orlando

Looking to discover the newest businesses to open in Orlando? From a grocery store and bakery to a global wholesale chain, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to debut recently.

Lucky's Market

Looking for a new grocery store, health market and bakery? Lucky's Market has added a new location in Colonial Town Center at 3230 E. Colonial Drive. Lucky's Market has locations in Colorado, Florida and Ohio.

This 36,000-square-foot market boasts food stations like a salad and olive bar, pizza station, sushi and noodle bar, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Hourglass Social House

Photo: robbie g./Yelp

Stop by 2401 Curry Ford Road and you'll find Hourglass Social House, a new spot to score coffee and tea and more.

This bakery, which offers homemade treats and bánh mì sandwiches, is headed by Uyen Tran, who trained for five years at Walt Disney World.

Costco

Photo: carla s./Yelp

On the hunt for a new department store and wholesaler spot? Costco has opened its latest outpost, located at 13200 N. Western Ave.

This bulk store boasts more than 750 locations across countries including the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Expect to find a grocery department, home goods section, pharmacy, optical center and more, according to its website.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

