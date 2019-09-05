Hungry for American eats? These 3 new Orlando spots have you covered

Looking for your next great American meal in Orlando? These new spots will satisfy all your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for American food.

Mission BBQ

6324 S. Semoran Blvd., Airport North photo: tim c./yelp

Mission BBQ is a smokehouse, offering barbecue, sandwiches and more.

Mission BBQ offers smoked meats and sides served with an array of sauces inspired by the owners' cross country travels. On the menu, expect to see items like the chopped brisket sandwich (marinated in Memphis Belle sauce), jalapeño cheese sausage and banana bread pudding.

Mission BBQ's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of six reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Rod B. wrote, "I ordered the brisket and jalapeño cheese sausage with two sides. The brisket and sausage were good. I would say the highlight would be the sides and sweet tea."

Mission BBQ is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11:30 a.m.–8 p.m. on Sunday.

Groovy Goat

7720 Turkey Lake Road photo: alan b./yelp

Groovy Goat is a sports bar, arcade and traditional American spot.

With more than 40 top arcade games and plenty of TV screens, it's a popular spot for date night, family time and outings with friends, notes the business's Yelp page

This new business provides starters like tableside nachos as well as steaks and seafood options.

Yelp users are excited about Groovy Goat, which currently holds five stars out of six reviews on the site.

Brian F., who reviewed Groovy Goat on Aug. 29, wrote, "I stopped in for lunch today. I had the wings and they were great. I will be back!"

Groovy Goat is open from 11 a.m.–midnight daily.

American Social

7335 W. Sand Lake Road, Suite 101 photo: andi p./yelp

American Social is a beer bar, cocktail bar and traditional American spot.

At American Social, upscale meets casual with grand wooden chandeliers and hip-hop and pop tunes playing in the background. The menu offers dishes like maple glazed pork chops, chicken quesadillas and buffalo chicken fries.

Libations include strawberry margaritas, smoked old fashioned's and lavender vodka.

Yelp users are excited about American Social, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews on the site.

Yelper Min D., who was one of the first users to visit American Social on Aug. 29, wrote, "We had the pan seared salmon with Brussels sprouts and butternut squash with lemon emulsion. What a gourmet meal it was!"

American Social is open from 11:30 a.m.–1 a.m. on Monday–Wednesday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m.–2 a.m. on Thursday and Friday and 10:30 a.m.–2 a.m. on Saturday.

