Jonesing for sandwiches? Check out Orlando's top 5 spots

Got a hankering for sandwiches?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sandwich spots in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Beefy King

Photo: JOHN K./Yelp

Topping the list is Beefy King. Located at 424 N. Bumby Ave. in Colonialtown South, the fast food spot, which offers salads and sandwiches, is the highest-rated sandwich spot in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 329 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pom Pom's Teahouse & Sandwicheria

Photo: Brook L./Yelp

Next up is East Central Park's Pom Pom's Teahouse & Sandwicheria, situated at 67 N. Bumby Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 1,132 reviews on Yelp, the vegetarian and Asian fusion spot, offering sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Pastrami Project

Photo: Tory B./Yelp

College Park's The Pastrami Project, located at 175 E. Par Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the food truck and deli, which offers sandwiches and more, 4.5 stars out of 47 reviews.

4. Dandelion Community Café

Dandelion Community Café, a tea room and vegan spot that offers sandwiches and more in Lake Eola Heights, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 756 Yelp reviews. Head over to 618 N. Thornton Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Black Bean Deli

Photo: Amber S./Yelp

Over in Colonialtown North, check out Black Bean Deli, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 594 reviews on Yelp. You can find the deli, wine bar and Cuban spot at 1835 E. Colonial Drive.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline