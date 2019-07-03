King Cajun Crawfish brings Cajun/Creole fare to Orlando

A new Cajun/Creole and seafood spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival, called King Cajun Crawfish, is located at 7637 Turkey Lake Road.

This is the latest location of King Cajun Crawfish, a Louisiana-style fish house with a Vietnamese accent. It specializes in boiled shellfish, including shrimp, blue crab, king crab legs and Dungeness crab — and crawfish, of course — as well as fried shrimp, oysters, crab, shrimp and other delectableThere are also Big Easy favorites like gumbo and jambalaya. According to orangeobserver.com, there really is a secret sauce — owner Tuan Tran's Shabang sauce, which he says is the restaurant's proprietary mixture.

The eatery has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Nicole E., who reviewed the restaurant on June 21, wrote, "Best Cajun restaurant in town! Have been to the Mills location which is the equivalent of amazing. Wait staff is very attentive and the flavors are out of this world."

Yelper Debra S. wrote, "We were not disappointed. King Cajun has the best crawfish, shrimp, crab, etc., in an amazing sauce of your choice. Arrives at the table in a large bowl, perfect for drenching in the sauce."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The business is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

