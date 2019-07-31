Lucky's Market opens new location in Colonial Town Center

Local fans of niche grocery stores are in luck. Lucky's Market has added a new location at 3230 E. Colonial Drive in Colonial Town Center.

The Colorado-based market, which has locations throughout Florida and Ohio, features a bakery and a deli, as well as apothecary products, produce and bulk items. It also offers a ramen bar and made-to-order sandwiches from The Kitchen.

The new locale has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp.

Alyx K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 8, wrote, "Lucky's Market is a gem — a massive supermarket to stroll and shop with reasonable prices on fruit, veggies and bulk, a fab bacon selection and a good variety of prepared, grab-and-go offerings."

Head on over to check it out: Lucky's Market is open from 7 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

