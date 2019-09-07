Mission BBQ opens new location in Airport North

Craving barbecue? You're in luck: You'll find a new Mission BBQ location at 6324 S. Semoran Blvd. in Airport North. It has locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Florida and first opened its doors in Texas in 2001.

Step inside this fast-casual chain, and you'll see tributes to American servicemen and women, reports restaurantbusinessonline.com. It specializes in smoked meats and sides—all served with sauces inspired by owners Bill Kraus and Steve Newton's cross country travels.

The menu features items like the chopped brisket sandwich (marinated in Memphis Belle sauce), jalapeño cheese sausage and banana bread pudding.

The new locale has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Rod B. wrote, "I ordered the brisket and jalapeño cheese sausage with two sides. The brisket and sausage were good."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Mission BBQ is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11:30 a.m.–8 p.m. on Sunday.

