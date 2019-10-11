Mr And Mrs Crab brings seafood and more to Kirkman South

If seafood is what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 3875 S. Kirkman Road in Kirkman South, the fresh addition is called Mr and Mrs Crab.

The main seafood selections come with corn and potatoes. The Dungeness crab platter features a pound of crabs and checks in at $30.95. Lobster, clams and king crab legs are also among the options. Take a gander at the full menu here.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp so far, Mr and Mrs Crab has been warmly received by patrons.

Khai C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 16, wrote, "The ambience was great as well as the phenomenal customer service. The food was amazing! The crab cakes were delicious."

Yelper Prettygirl 3. added, "We had crab legs, peel-and-eat shrimp, the fried shrimp basket with fries, mac and cheese and blue crabs. I loved the blue crabs! They came in a generous portion size and filled me up."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Mr and Mrs Crab is open from noon–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Saturday and noon–11 p.m. on Friday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

