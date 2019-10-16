New Cajun/Creole spot The Juicy Crab debuts in Orlando

Hungry? A new neighborhood Cajun/Creole spot has you covered. The fresh arrival, called The Juicy Crab, is located at 7308 International Drive. The restaurant chain also has plans to open two more Orlando outposts.

Craving fried seafood? The fried oyster basket at lunch comes with seven oysters and cocktail sauce. There are also fried shrimp and fried catfish baskets available. Take a look at all of the lunch specials here.

For dinner, try one of the seafood favorites, including snow crab legs, black mussels and lobster tail.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Steve M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 10, wrote, "I had the Hungry Feast with crab, sausage, shrimp, eggs, corn and potatoes. It was incredible. Our server recommended the dish and it did not disappoint."

Yelper Auyanna G. added, "The seafood here is phenomenal! I'm familiar with crab boils but I've never had one at a restaurant. It did not disappoint and the seasoning was on point. I really loved the corn, too."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Juicy Crab is open from noon–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, noon-midnight on Friday and Saturday and noon–11 p.m. on Sunday.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.