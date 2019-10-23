New crêperie Crêpe Delicious now open in the Central Business District

A new crêperie has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 55 W. Church St. in the Central Business District, the newcomer is called Crêpe Delicious.

Crêpe Delicious specializes in sweet and savory crêpes that are available in a wide variety of flavors, such as chicken teriyaki, garden ham, strawberry, chocolate and caramel apple. The franchise French spot also serves breakfast crêpes, gelato and other frozen treats like smoothies and milkshakes. Catering services are also available.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Crêpe Delicious seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Samra K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 19, wrote, "The crêpes were perfect. We got the New York crêpe which came with a massive slice of cheese cake in the center. It was fantastic."

Crêpe Delicious is now open from 8 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekends.

