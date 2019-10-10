New South Orange spot, Little Greek Fresh Grill, opens its doors

A new Greek and Mediterranean spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Little Greek Fresh Grill, the new addition is located at 3123 S. Orange Ave. in South Orange. The restaurant chain has eight other locations in Central Florida, reports fastcasual.com.

According to the business's Facebook page, "Little Greek Restaurant features a Greek style menu with an American influence."

Menu items range from spanakopita (spinach pie) to a Gyro pita (filled with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce) to lamb skewers served with a Greek salad. Finish off your meal with baklava.

Little Greek Fresh Grill has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Andrea R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 1, wrote, "We loved the spanakopita, the dolmades were so tasty and the chicken skewers were actually better!"

Yelper Kim D. added, "We both ordered the gyro sandwich and Greek potatoes. The Greek potatoes were boiled, marinated, drained and then roasted. They were super delicious. The Gyro sandwich was one of the best I've had!"

Little Greek Fresh Grill is now open at 3123 S. Orange Ave., so swing on by to take a peek.

