New Theory Salon now open in Park Lake-highland

A new hair salon has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 1184 Alden Road in Park Lake-Highland, the fresh arrival is called Theory Salon.

Theory Salon cultivates a culture of kindness and offers a range of services; these include cuts, styling and specialty foil work, ranging from highlights to corrective color. Blow outs, up dos and eyelash extensions are also available.

The new hair salon has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Amber G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 14, wrote, "William is the only stylist I let touch my curly hair! I highly recommend Will, he takes his time and is honest."

Yelper Christina B. added, "My hair stylist of eight years moved to this salon. She is so talented at all things hair! Her baby-lights and balayage is top notch."

Head on over to check it out: Theory Salon is open from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday but will accept lash appointments by appointment on Mondays).

