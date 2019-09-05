New traditional American spot, Groovy Goat, opens its doors near Restaurant Row

Hungry? A new neighborhood traditional American spot has you covered. Located at 7720 Turkey Lake Road, the newcomer is called Groovy Goat. It's the second location for the Alabama-based eatery, reports orange observer.com.

With more than 40 top arcade games and plenty of TV screens, it's a popular spot for date night, family time and outings with friends, notes the business's Yelp page.

The menu features starters like wings and table-side nachos as well as steaks and seafood options. Seeking something on the smoky side? Try the lava pizza with pulled pork, lava sauce, pineapple pico, mozzarella cheese, bacon and sweet barbecue drizzle.

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Patti D., who reviewed this spot on Aug. 31, wrote, "I had the Parmesan garlic mushrooms and chili and crab cakes. The G.O.A.T. Cookies are worth the trip on their own!"

Yelper Monica R. added, "AMAZING FOOD! Great place for the whole family. Must try the tableside nachos! Best pizza in town...Can't wait to keep coming here!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Groovy Goat is open from 11 a.m.–midnight daily.

