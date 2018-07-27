Trending on News 6: Florida's medical marijuana director resigns; lunar eclipse

Bummed you're missing the longest lunar eclipse of the century? Don't be we still have Mars. You can still watch it online and get the rest of your top stories for Friday, July 27 below.

The blood moon lunar eclipse is here (but not for America)

The longest total lunar eclipse of the century arrives on Friday, showcasing a blood moon for most of the Eastern Hemisphere. The lunar eclipse happens during daylight hours for those in the Western Hemisphere, so people in North America will miss it. Find out how you can watch it online here.

While the U.S. won't see the eclipse, Mars and Saturn will appear extra bright in the night sky offering a treat for skygazers. Find out when to look up here.

Florida's embattled medical marijuana director steps down

The state Department of Health said Friday that Christian Bax's resignation takes effect Aug. 10. Bax had led the Office of Medical Marijuana Use since it was created in 2015. During his three-year tenure, Bax's leadership has been beset by legal challenges, mostly related to the process of awarding licenses for medical marijuana growers and distributors.

Convicted Windermere rapist sentenced to 45 years

Darryl Patterson was found guilty in March for raping two unconscious women and recording the sex acts. On Friday, an Orange County judge gave him the maximum sentence of 45 years. Assistant State Attorney Deborah Barra said Patterson receiving the maximum penalty sends a message of encouragement to sexual assault victims, adding that "things can happen as a results of speaking up."

MoviePass without movie tickets?

MoviePass, the popular movie subscription service, said that it had a service outage Thursday because it couldn't afford to pay for movie tickets. The company borrowed $5 million Friday to pay its merchant and fulfillment processors, according to a regulatory filing. Click here to find out what this means for MoviePass holders.

Concealed carry firearm causes lockdown at Orange County courthouse

An attorney who forgot to remove his firearm from his bag Friday before entering the Orange County courthouse caused a brief lockdown after security personnel realized a gun had been brought into and the courthouse, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Man asking for change shot

A man was shot and killed Thursday night outside a 7-Eleven in Orange County after he asked two people in a car for some change, according to a witness. Two people were arrested after the fatal shooting, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Disney shareholders approve purchase of 21st Century Fox

Shareholders voted Friday to green light Disney's $71.3 billion purchase of the 21st Century Fox's assets. Disney will get Fox's movie studio, which includes franchises like "Avatar" and "X-men," along with cable channels like FX and National Geographic.

Arson cover-up in New Smyrna Beach

A man suspected in a string of home burglaries in Volusia County was arrested Friday in connection with a New Smyrna Beach house fire deputies said was caused intentionally to cover up a burglary. After the blaze was put out, investigators discovered a safe inside the home had been cut open with a saw. See what detectives say was taken from the safe here.

Demi Lovato 911 call: 'No sirens please'

Audio of the 911 call for singer Demi Lovato underscores the seriousness of the star's recent medical emergency. Seemingly out of a desire for privacy, the 911 caller told the dispatcher, "Wait, no sirens please, right?" See the transcript here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.