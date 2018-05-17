Flooding causes traffic issues along parts of I-4

ORLANDO - Flooding due to heavy rains caused stop-and-go traffic throughout various portions of I-4 on Wednesday.

In the westbound lane of I-4 heading towards Michigan Avenue, the Florida Department of Transportation put down orange cones and forced traffic to merge into two lanes.

Sand and grass washing down near cars was spotted in the area.

On 1-4 near the turnpike, a blinking arrow told drivers to change lanes due to flooding.

FDOT said the drains in both sections are fine and that too much rain in a small amount of time led to the issue.

FDOT said they’ll be talking to the contractor on the I-4 construction project as to what the next steps are in the wake of the flooding as soon as Thursday morning.

