Orlando

Man arrested in connection with February homicide, Orlando police say

OPD: Antonio Postell arrested on first-degree murder with firearm charge

Antonio Postell

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in February, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said Antonio Postell, 44, was arrested Friday on a first-degree murder with a firearm charge in connection with the homicide on Feb. 6.

More News Headlines

The fatal shooting happened in the 4500 block of Malibu Street, near Ivey Lane. Police said officers found a man dead in his driveway.

RELATED: Orlando man found shot to death in his driveway

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.