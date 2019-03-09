Man arrested in connection with February homicide, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in February, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said Antonio Postell, 44, was arrested Friday on a first-degree murder with a firearm charge in connection with the homicide on Feb. 6.

The fatal shooting happened in the 4500 block of Malibu Street, near Ivey Lane. Police said officers found a man dead in his driveway.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

