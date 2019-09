PHOTO CREDIT: Orlando Police

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officers with the Orlando Police Department are searching for a missing 70-year-old woman.

Police said Dona Guernsey Conlon has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Investigators said she was last seen between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Authorities said she was last seen driving a green Kia with the Florida tag Y75XVA.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Guernsey Conlon is asked to call police at 321-235-5300.

