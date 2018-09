ORLANDO - A power outage at Orlando International Airport Saturday evening has impacted gates and could lead to delays as work continues to fully restore power, according to officials.

The outage impacted airside 1 (gates 1-29) and airside 3 (gates 30-59), officials said.

Power has been restored at airside 1, but airside 3 is still under emergency backup power.





