Orlando police investigate shots fired in parking lot of apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating after shots were fired in an apartment complex parking lot Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded at about 4 p.m. to the parking lot of the Villages Apartments in the 5200 block of Millenia Boulevard.

Police said a group was arguing and one person shot at other people in the group with a handgun as they ran away.

The shooter and the remaining group of people got into two vehicles and left the apartment complex, police said.

There are currently no known victims. Police said the suspect has not been identified.

