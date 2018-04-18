Stolen parrot recovered, returned to owner, deputies say

ORLANDO - Parrot owner Cathy Andrews is sleeping a lot easier after her bird of 16 years, Moishe, was returned to her on Tuesday after being stolen from a gas station on Friday.

Deputies said the parrot was stolen from a RaceTrac on South Orange Avenue on Friday night.

Andrews said she stopped at the gas station and got out of the car to use the bathroom. She put the bird on the ground.

"When we're going back to the car, (I said) 'I'll put him down (because) I have him trained to walk to the driver's door," Andrews said. "He just loves to follow me."

That's when deputies said someone rolled up, grabbed the green parrot and drove away.

Deputies said surveillance video from RaceTrac that helped them track down leads and a possible getaway vehicle. After 3 1/2 days, Moishe was found and reunited with Andrews.

"I haven't slept a whole lot since Friday," Andrews said. "At first I thought there was less than a one percent chance I'd get him back and as I got more information, I felt a lot more hopeful."

Andrews said she's not surprised the thieves were able to grab Moishe, knowing how friendly he is to strangers.

"It got real personal with it being a pet," Andrews said. "If it was my wallet that would be a real inconvenience, but I could get all those things back. I could never duplicate him."

Andrews said she has decided not to press charges because she's just happy to have gotten Moishe back safe.

